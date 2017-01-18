Scientists have known for some time that cancer is unusually rare in elephants. Just three per cent of the giant mammals succumb to the disease over their lifetime. But only now are we starting to understand why. Josh Schiffman, a paediatric oncologist from Utah, is at the forefront of research into what makes elephants’ cancer resistant, and he’s hopeful his findings will pave the way for a revolutionary treatment for humans.

Matteo Colombo via Getty Images

At the heart of Schiffman’s research is a tumour-suppressing protein known as p53. Both humans and elephants have the protein, but Schiffman has found that elephants have many more copies and they’re much stronger. When DNA damage occurs, p53 either fixes or eliminates the problem. Sometimes that means killing cancerous cells, but in many cases it stops the cancer from even developing. Schiffman is now working on a paper which shows that p53 can kill cells in the seven cancers, including lung, breast and bone, he’s tested it on to date, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. When human cancer cells are injected with Shiffman’s synthetic elephant p53, they shrivel up and explode in a dish.