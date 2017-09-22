Why Has Uber Lost Its London Licence?

On Friday London’s transport regulator stripped Uber of its license to operate, effective from the end of the month. TfL accused the firm of being “not fit and proper” to hold a private hire operator licence, citing its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and how it obtained enhanced criminal records checks for drivers among the issues to have potential public safety and security implications.

BEN FATHERS via Getty Images Uber has sensationally been stripped of its London licence (file picture)

Why has Uber lost its licence? Since its launch in 2012, Uber has had a tumultuous relationship with the London authorities and has faced ongoing criticism from unions, politicians and traditional black cab drivers over working and safety conditions, claims that it gridlocks roads and does not do enough to regulate its drivers. In 2014 the Licensed Private Hire Car Association called on TfL to ban the service over concerns it was breaching regulations. The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association has repeatedly called on TfL to place the same restrictions on Uber which it places on the capital’s black cabs, including making drivers sit a geographical-style test called The Knowledge, which usually takes three or four years of training. Black cab drivers have long argued the technology used by the firm is threatening their livelihood and accused the government of failing to regulate the industry. Last year The United Cabbies Group arranged a demonstration in Central London after claiming they had seen taking drop by 30 per cent.

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo — Transport for London (@TfL) September 22, 2017

In March the High Court ruled in favour of TfL saying private hire drivers would have to pass a written English exam, which Uber said it would appeal on “unfair and disproportionate” grounds. Uber did however claim victory over TfL’s demand that drivers have commercial insurance when vehicles were not being used as private hire vehicles. In May, Uber’s licence was extended for just four months instead of the usual five-year term, prompting uncertainty about its future in London. In August, a letter obtained by The Sunday Times revealed the “significant concerns” of Inspector Neil Billany, head of the Met Police’s taxi and private hire unit about the how the firm seemed to be “deciding what crimes to report”, telling police only about “less serious matters” that would be “less damaging to its reputation.”