Why I Dedicate My Spare Time To Helping Other Stroke Survivors

Clive Mellor was nominated by Stroke Association as part of HuffPost UK Lifestyle’s Kindness 31 project. In 2015, Clive had a stroke, which impacted his speech and mobility. He has since gone back to work, but one day a week he spends time with local stroke survivors, helping them with their speech. Clive has also received a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award in recognition of his courage after stroke.

Everyone hates January. The post-Christmas comedown hits us hard, especially with 2017 being such a tough year. Kindness 31 is our antidote to that. Every day we’ll share a good news story about someone (or a group of people) and their act of kindness or how they helped others. If you want to get involved, email ukblogteam@huffpost.com. Alternatively if you’d like to nominate someone to be featured, fill in this form.