All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • THE BLOG

    Why I Dedicate My Spare Time To Helping Other Stroke Survivors

    Clive Mellor was nominated by Stroke Association as part of HuffPost UK Lifestyle’s Kindness 31 project

    26/01/2018 09:02 GMT | Updated 54 minutes ago
    HuffPost UK

    Clive Mellor was nominated by Stroke Association as part of HuffPost UK Lifestyle’s Kindness 31 project. In 2015, Clive had a stroke, which impacted his speech and mobility. He has since gone back to work, but one day a week he spends time with local stroke survivors, helping them with their speech. Clive has also received a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award in recognition of his courage after stroke. 

    Everyone hates January. The post-Christmas comedown hits us hard, especially with 2017 being such a tough year. Kindness 31 is our antidote to that. Every day we’ll share a good news story about someone (or a group of people) and their act of kindness or how they helped others. If you want to get involved, email ukblogteam@huffpost.com. Alternatively if you’d like to nominate someone to be featured, fill in this form. 

    MORE:kindnessstrokeKindness 31The Stroke Association

    Conversations