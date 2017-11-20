Why I Want People To Turn Miles Into Smiles In 2018

As the year I married my best friend at 7.20am on the Cutty Sark, ran the London Marathon moments later and trekked a giant Chinese wall in the sky to gift our wedding back to charity, 2017 was always going to be memorable.

But, there was one thing that never crossed my mind when I decided to run around London in a wedding dress.

That in putting on my trainers and getting out into the fresh air, I would inadvertently motivate others to do the same.

Ask me what I remember most from this year and I will tell you about the messages from friends, family members and strangers that have filled up my inbox and my heart. Messages from people who have gone further than they ever thought possible – because I helped them believe it was possible.

Humbling and moving doesn’t even come close to explaining how this makes me feel.

Since April 24 (the day after the marathon wedding when my legs were still broken), people have been asking ‘what next?’. How do you build on a marathon wedding and honeymoon trek?