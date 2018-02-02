Why I'm Asking For Other LGBT Families To Share Their Experience Of Baby Loss

I would describe being a same sex couple experiencing baby loss as being in a small pond, within a small pond. Whilst neither pond is actually that small once you start swimming around in it – you have to search far and wide to find others like yourself. Our son died when I was 37 weeks pregnant, unexpectedly. We went, abruptly, from debating baby names and pottering around his nursery to working out how to deliver a baby who could not cry, registering his still birth and planning his funeral. Surreal is such an insufficient word for it. Life doesn’t equip you to understand how to deal with your child dying. We were in unknown territory at every turn. We still are, two years on. What we did learn quickly was how relatively common baby loss is. 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a loss, with 15 babies a day in the UK dying before, during or after birth after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Leo was one of those babies born on the 17th January 2016, dying just three days earlier.

JESSICA CLASBY-MONK Leo's Funeral

Behind those statistics, are babies, parents, grandparents, siblings, families, friends, colleagues. The impact of baby loss is far reaching, and the social cost is huge. It affects peoples mental and physical health, relationships and employment. Sadly, support can be limited and varied, often non-existent. There are some incredible charities working relentlessly to not only reduce the number of babies dying, but to improve support and care following a baby's death. But for some, they are alone, scared, and broken. One of the first places we ventured to for support was social media. Social media gets a sketchy reputation, but very quickly I realised its power in connecting us with others who have been there, who get it, who aren't afraid to have the conversation, who are willing to hear Leo's name and his story, who are passionate about improving care and who are proud, so very proud of their babies. These people are now my closest friends. I know their stories. I hold a place in my heart for their babies. We've walked the same, dark and unmapped road together. Baby loss is varied - there are so many experiences. Often, when we are looking for evidence of not being alone, we seek experiences that reflect our own, in some small way. This is in part, why I started Leo's blog, The Legacy of Leo - to tell his story and add it to the collection of stories out there for others to read and relate to. I've always known that being open about our baby loss experiences whilst also being a same-sex couple is important - when I look around, there aren't many other couples sharing their story, yet baby loss occurs in 1 in 4 pregnancies - and it doesn't discriminate. It can and will sadly happen to any type of family.

JESSICA CLASBY-MONK