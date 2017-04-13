Why Iraqi Food Is The Middle Eastern Cuisine That's Going To Set 2017 On Fire

If you’re into sticky, sweet and saffron-addled Middle Eastern food, then you need to try Iraqi cuisine.

With restaurants serving food from the region’s countries opening at breakneck speed across London – from Hoxton’s Imad’s Syrian Kitchen to grill house Berber & Q’s newish Shawarma Bar and Warren Street’s Honey and Co’s new opening, Honey and Smoke – the time is now to try this latest trend.

Introducing Iraqi food to the UK is city worker turned pop up restaurateur Philip Juma. “My dad is from Iraq, and the culture’s food is what I grew up loving,” he tells us.

“It’s a country packed with amazing recipes and a wonderful heritage. All the similar cuisines – Indian, Persian, Lebanese – are already popular, so it’s time it got some attention.”

Here’s Juma’s rundown of everything you need to know.