Why Is The Government Still Failing To Protect Assistance Dog Owners From Frequent Taxi And Minicab Refusals?

It will soon be Christmas again, and many of us are gearing up for the hectic weeks of shopping, Christmas parties, the anticipation and planning, and then, finally, the quality time spent with friends and families. Most of us look forward to this time of the year.

For guide dog owners however, Christmas can throw a year-round problem into sharp relief. Often, they rely on taxis and minicabs to go about the same festive activities as everyone else, but far too often they face embarrassment, humiliation and inconvenience on the way when they are illegally refused by a taxi or minicab driver because they are with their guide dog.

A report this week by the charity Guide Dogs shows that the number of these illegal refusals has doubled in the last three years.

Because of these refusals, and the prospect of being refused again, guide dog owners miss out on opportunities, employment and social events. This leads to increased social isolation and loneliness.

This discrimination is not only breaking the law – taxi and minicab drivers have to carry assistance dogs under the Equality Act 2010 – it causes a lasting impact on the person and their community.