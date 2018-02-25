There’s no denying it, we are a nation of chocolate lovers. In fact, us Brits put away more than 660,000 tonnes of the stuff every year, an average of 11kg per person each year.

Unfortunately for the nation’s chocoholics, this habit also feeds into our plastic consumption. The majority of the most popular chocolate bars are wrapped using polypropylene, a plastic commonly used in our food packaging which is made from fossil fuels. It is the same material often found in teabags.

According to the British Plastics Federation, plastics are used in the manufacturing of chocolate bars due to the need to “ensure high standards of hygiene”. Also, its “flexibility” means that it can be used to make packaging that easily preserves chocolatey treats.

Friends of the Earth’s waste campaigner Julian Kirby told HuffPost UK: “Plastic is everywhere, including in chocolate wrappers. They end up being landfilled, incinerated or polluting our environment.”

Kirby added that the responsibility lies with chocolate manufacturers to tackle the problem. “[They] must do more to tackle plastic pollution by funding proper collection infrastructure and redesigning wrappers to cut their impact.”