Why Maintenance Loans - Not Tuition Fees - Are The Real Financial Crisis For Students

Tuition fees have become big news in recent weeks. From Jeremy Corbyn’s vow to scrap them if he won the General Election to Damian Green’s call for a “national debate” on the issue, the controversial fees have been a hot topic on both sides of the political divide. And, it would seem, with good reason - an IFS report released last week found that the poorest students are set to leave university with debts of £57,000, while more affluent graduates can expect to hand over £93,000 in repayments over the course of their lifetime. But many believe that it is maintenance loans - not tuition fees - that pose a real financial crisis for students, with many struggling to pay for rent, books and even food while at university. So is it time for a shift in the debate?

PA Wire/PA Images Students and experts are now arguing that maintenance grants are the real issue when it comes to paying for university

Provided by the government, maintenance loans are offered to students to cover rent and living costs while at university. However, as the means-tested loans are based on parental income, the amount offered varies wildly between students. An 18-year-old studying outside of London from a family with a household income of less than £25,000, for example, would receive £8,200 a year in maintenance loan - the maximum amount offered. But a student in identical circumstances whose parents earn more than £62,180 would receive £4,379 less, with the government providing the minimum loan of £3,821. This huge gap can create significant financial problems for students - especially for those who don’t want to ask their parents for a handout or whose families can’t afford to make up the gap. Even those from families who earn less than the national average can be significantly affected - a student whose parents take home just £21,000 a year each could see their loan fall £1,766 short of the maximum. While students in London are offered larger loans to cover higher accomodation costs, they are also calculated on a sliding scale based on parental income. Jake Butler from money website Save The Student (STS) said that “pitiful” loans are affecting students’ grades, diets and mental health. “Maintenance loans are a much larger issue than tuition fees,” Butler said. “The press and the papers like to jump on tuition fees because they’re a huge cost, but there is an understanding across the board that a lot of graduates are never going to pay that back,” he continued.

Save The Student 70% of students surveyed by Save The Student said their maintenance loan didn't cover their living costs

“But if you look at how students are affected by finances on a day to day basis, it is by living costs and I think that that’s obviously to do with the maintenance loan.” The STS 2016 student money survey found that 70% of the 2,000 people questioned could not afford to live on their maintenance loan, with the average shortfall coming in at £250 a month. While some students told researchers they were living off just four or five meals a week, others said they had considered dropping out of university altogether. “Around 75% are relying on part-time student job,” Butler continued. “You could say ‘Fair enough - you should be funding your own degree.’ “But I know a lot of students are putting too many hours in and its affecting their grades." STS research found that some students are working up to 40 hours a week in multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet. “Many students really are struggling to live a ‘normal’ life because the maintenance loan isn’t covering their costs,” he added. Although rent differs hugely between cities, in many places it far outstrips the minimum maintenance loan of £3,821. While the average cost of self-catered accomodation at Manchester University is £4,995 (40 week lease), students at the University of Birmingham can expect to fork out around £5,880 for a room in halls (42 weeks). Meanwhile, Brighton University undergraduates are charged up to £6,084 for a self-catered room over the course of a 39 week contract.

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images Many students cannot even cover the cost of their rent with their maintenance loan