Why More Men Are Wearing Makeup Than Ever Before

Companies will also work hard to get their products featured in these videos – either through freebies or official contracts with the vlogger themselves. In this way then, makeup reviews are unlikely to be impartial if the company that makes a featured product is funding the video. But while some of these videos do actually say they are adverts rather than editorial content, such a disclaimer tends to be lost on the viewer. A recent survey in the US for example, found that few vlog viewers said they watched the videos for product ideas, but rather they watched for entertainment purposes. False advertising Of course, flattering lighting, strategic camera angles and even “living airbrushing” can also make the vlogger look more conventionally attractive than they are – meaning that the actual capabilities of the make up are often exaggerated. Such deceit has in the past got other print media campaigns banned but vlogs seem to dodge such regulation. And this means that adverts for products are now increasingly reaching what used to be an unexploited market – men. Men too are now feeling some of the same appearances pressures women have experienced for so long. As the feminist Jean Kilbourne said about the growing sexualisation of men and women’s bodies in adverts: This isn’t the kind of gender equality anyone was fighting for. For male makeup vloggers, breaking out of traditional gender roles is a positive step, in a society where gender norms and expectations are firmly entrenched. But with this comes a cost: more pressures on men to look a certain (unachievable) way. Growing pressure Research shows that just like many women, men today are increasingly dissatisfied with their bodies. Many have problematic relationships with food and are turning to protein shakes – and even steroids – in a desperate attempt to meet these pressures. It’s unsurprising that men are feeling this way, given that most images in popular magazines, dating and porn websites are of muscular lean, young men – who pretty much always have a full head of hair.

