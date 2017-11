This week is National HIV Testing Week so we had Cham from Terrence Higgins Trust come in to talk about why you should get tested, how you can get tested and what a HIV positive diagnosis means today. In the past year, new HIV diagnoses have gone down by 18%, and the more people know their status, the higher that percentage will be.

National HIV Testing Week raises awareness of the importance of HIV testing with the goal of increasing regular HIV testing amongst those most affected. You can find out more about this week on the Terrence Higgins Trust website, here.