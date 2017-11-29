Last year, Alzheimer’s Research UK asked me to tell a thought-provoking story imagining a world where Santa was affected by dementia. In the year since Santa Forgot first launched, over 200,000 more people in the UK have developed the condition and they’re surrounded by families that may be struggling to cope this Christmas.

Many of us have been close to someone with a parent or someone they love very much in the grip of dementia. I remember visiting the mother of a friend in the very severe stages of dementia and seeing her not recognise her own son. Humans are ultimately social animals and the idea of being isolated from our social networks is as frightening as anything can be. Dementia is one of the most pernicious and unacceptable things that can happen and it can happen to anyone – even those most special to us.

History has shown that dementia is no respecter of persons. Iris Murdoch had one of the greatest minds that the twentieth century ever produced, as a philosopher and a novelist, but she succumbed very quickly and very terribly to dementia. Santa Forgot imagines a world where not even Santa is immune to its devastating effect.

But I have real optimism that with the support of the public, things can change rapidly. What matters to me so much is that Alzheimer’s Research UK is determined to find ways to defeat it so that future generations will only be reading about Alzheimer’s and not experiencing it.

Part of the extraordinary revolution in human congress that has happened since the internet and social media have devoured our lives so much, is that we’ve become far more aware of the social network that connects us and of the stories of how dementia affects people. For me, Santa Forgot is a wonderful way of telling that story and showing the effects of dementia so clearly to people.