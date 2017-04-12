We know all too well that few things are more embarrassing than tripping over your own laces – but that hardly makes knot tying worthy of scientific inquiry.

Mechanical engineers at UC Berkeley, however, contend that there are other grounds for studying the forces at play around our feet.

“When you talk about knotted structures, if you can start to understand the shoelace, then you can apply it to other things, like DNA or microstructures, that fail under dynamic forces,” said Christopher Daily-Diamond, the co-author of a major study that attempts to unravel the mystery.