Why Should Anyone Drive 20 Miles To Do A Food Shop When There Is A Supermarket Five Minutes Away?

A friend recently told me she has to travel over 20 miles to do a weekly food shop and I was shocked. She lives in a big town that has a Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and M&S, all of which sell food. I asked if she travelled so far to save money at a Lidl or Aldi or whether it was to buy locally produced foods at a farm shop.

She said no, it’s a Sainsbury’s and it sells the same things her local one does. She uses it because it’s the only supermarket nearby which has a toilet her son can use.

Imagine driving for 40 minutes, into another county, to do your food shop because you can’t risk using your local one in case your child needs to use the toilet when you are there.

This is the stark reality that affects over 250,000 disabled people in the UK because currently there are only nine supermarkets that offer a toilet for people with profound disabilities.

You may think this strange as you’ve probably noticed a disabled toilet in your local supermarket, you may have even used it. But people with profound disabilities cannot use that simple facility because it doesn’t provide the two essential pieces of equipment they require.

The supermarket my friend travels to has a Changing Places style toilet that offers all the things you’d find in a standard disabled loo (toilet, grab bars, sink, emergency pull cord, space) and the two essential items she needs: a large changing bed and a hoist.