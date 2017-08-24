Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using The Kettle In Your Hotel Room

If you can’t go a day without your morning coffee on holiday, we’ve got bad news for you.

Instead of providing you with a taste of home, the kettle in your hotel room could be leaving you with a mouthful of someone else’s dirty underwear.

That’s right, cleaning your grubby pants in hotel kettles is a thing, apparently.

The abominable habit shot onto our radars after a Twitter user asked others whether they had tried it. The man said he’d heard about the practice from a friend.