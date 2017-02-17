Using Your Phone On The Toilet Could Be Making You (And Your Kids) Sick

If you’re a toilet texter or enjoy playing Candy Crush while spending a penny, you could be putting your health at risk. It’s estimated that around three quarters of people use their phones while sitting on the toilet. But now a GP has warned people against taking their phones to the bathroom, as they can end up with all manner of unwanted bacteria on them. Yup, we’re talking about poo.

sdominick via Getty Images

Dr Anchita Karmakar told SBS: “There are water and air particles that harbour in the little creases of the phone. And phone covers and cases are usually made out of rubber, which is a warm and comfortable harbouring ground for bacteria.” She added that, later on, people give their kids their phones to play with and the bacteria transmits to them too. “Parents often wonder where their children got an illness or infection. It could be from a variety of places and could actually be from your phone,” she added. Dr Karmakar said that if you play with your phone while on the toilet, you’re exposing yourself to lots of germs that could make you ill. “When you’re flushing or defecating, bacteria will be in the air particles which could attach to your phone,” she explained.