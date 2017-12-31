Why You Should Stay Awake To See In This New Year

Even the milkman and those of us who love our beds are likely to be awake at midnight on New Year’s Eve to see in the start of 2018. The promise of fresh starts and renewal, possibly a night of celebration with family and friends or Jools Holland on the TV is enough to keep most of us up past midnight. What will you be doing at midnight this year? Will it be an unusually late night for you? Witnessing the change of days is not an unusual event for many of the parents and carers supported by WellChild, the charity I’m CEO of. Parents caring for a seriously ill child often have to stay awake through the night, monitoring their child to ensure they are safe and well. Midnight vigils, staying awake to monitor the equipment which tells them that the complex needs of their child are being met, or setting the alarm every few hours to administer feeds and medicines can be a nightly occurrence. Several days and nights without any sleep is not unusual. As Sophie’s mum, Leanne, explains here, waking up throughout the night for feeds or when alarms go off on Sophie’s ventilator often falls to her or her husband when night-time carers are not available.

Every parent will look back, and probably not fondly, on interrupted nights feeding and changing a hungry, newborn baby. Hopefully, after a while, normality resumes and once more you can appreciate the joys of a full night’s sleep. There’s no end in sight for parents like Leanne and others our WellChild Nurses support. WellChild Nurses work to get seriously ill children out of hospital and back home with their families with the support they need as quickly as possible so they can enjoy being together like other families. Once home, and even with support from carers and other professionals, the 24/7 needs of these children are relentless. The role of the WellChild Nurse includes them staying in touch so parents can continue to rely on their expert guidance, and practical and emotional support. Time to rest and recover their strength; time with other children and to be a mum and dad and not a carer is a scarce resource. Some don’t have the care packages they need and even when the authorities have decided they warrant support, things don’t always run to plan as carers are seldom replaced when ill or agencies can’t find suitable staff. Supplies of Red Bull and coffee can only go so far.