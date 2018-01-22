This Could Be Why Your Loved One Refuses To Try And Quit Smoking

Smokers are refusing to kick the habit because they believe the damaging health effects won’t hit until later in life, a new study suggests.

The first-of-its-kind research surveyed 162 smokers and non-smokers on their understanding of the onset of negative health conditions linked to smoking. It found that, on average, smokers thought both mild and severe smoking-related conditions would occur later in life than non-smokers.

The findings highlight a lack of understanding on the negative effects of smoking and how rapidly damage can be caused to the body, the researchers said.

While there might be an element of denial over when the damaging effects kick in, there’s no denying that smoking is the primary cause of preventable illness and death in the UK, causing an estimated 79,000 deaths every year.