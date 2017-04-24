Sometimes, even after a solid eight hours of shut-eye we’re still yawning at work.

To shed some light on why so many of us feel tired all the time, the team at AsapSCIENCE researched possible reasons for fatigue despite sleep.

According to their latest video, if you know the number of hours you’re sleeping isn’t a problem, the second most common cause of fatigue is lack of exercise and a poor diet.

“Study after study has found adults who began light exercise a few times a week reported more energy after six weeks,” the video says.

“People who exercise more regularly also report sleeping better, even though studies show they aren’t sleeping any longer.”