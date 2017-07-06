Widower Tells Facebook He's Feeling 'Isolated' And The Response He Gets Is Beautiful

A widower has been left “overwhelmed” by the kind response he’s received from strangers after writing an appeal for company on Facebook.

Patrick Wright, from Manchester, lost his wife, Kimberley, to ovarian cancer on 20 June and has since felt “very isolated” in his local area of Chorlton-cum-Hardy.

He explained his situation on a Facebook group usually used to share events happening in the area, saying: “My wife has just sadly passed away rather tragically and I’m suddenly feeling very isolated in Chorlton.

“I’m 37, work as a university lecturer, into the arts and literature. Anyone interested in social meet ups, friendship, or can recommend local groups? I really want to know more people in the area. Thanks. Patrick.”

Much to his surprise he soon received more than 100 responses from local residents offering friendship.