Channel 4 has announced they are bringing back the divisive reality series for a Brexit special.

We have a lot of things to blame Brexit for - and now we can add the return of ‘Wife Swap’ to that list.

Two couples - one who voted to remain in the EU in June’s referendum, and another who voted to leave - will swap partners, to take an intimate look at the nation’s biggest talking point.

Let’s just say, we’re expecting fireworks.

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Education, Emily Jones, said: “’Wife Swap’ was largely about how people chose to run their homes, but it always had political undertones.

“Now the world has changed and recent events have brought political issues into the heart of every household. What better time to bring back this much loved format to explore Brexit and hear firsthand the conversations happening in every home”.

‘Wife Swap’ originally aired on Channel 4 from 2003 and 2009, and spawned many international versions.

It also had a celebrity series, with the likes of Jade Goody, Pete Burns, Paul Daniels and Vanessa Feltz all taking part.

It isn’t the only classic show Channel 4 is bringing back this year, as earlier this week, the broadcaster announced ‘The Crystal Maze’ would be returning for a new series, hosted by Richard Ayoade.