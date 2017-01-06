Wikileaks has apparently come out against leaks in a very ironic tweet.

It accused the Obama administration and the CIA of “illegally funneling TOP SECRET information” to NBC “for political reasons” before President Elect Donald Trump could see it.

The Obama admin/CIA is illegally funneling TOP SECRET//COMINT information to NBC for political reasons before PEOTUS even gets to read it. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 6, 2017

The tweeted referred to an NBC report earlier on Tuesday that said US intelligence believes Russian officials openly celebrated Trump’s victory, as it investigates alleged hacking ordered by the Kremlin during the presidential election.

The NBC story also alleged “Russian actors” gave stolen material relating to Hillary Clinton’s campaign to Wikileaks.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has previously had to deny the organisation is pro-Trump, after it leaked the emails of Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta in the run-up to polling day.

The gradual release of these damaging emails was among the factors contributing to Clinton’s defeat, according to one commentator.

Reacting to NBC’s story, Trump tweeted to ask: “Who gave them this report and why?”

He concluded: “Politics!”

How did NBC get "an exclusive look into the top secret report he (Obama) was presented?" Who gave them this report and why? Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

He later said he was so irked he would ask Congress to investigate.

I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Wikileaks’ tweet condemning leaks was quickly mocked, given the organisation that leaks things is traditionally thought to be pro leaking things.

@wikileaks You can't be serious. You're calling someone out for leaking? Do you see how absurd that is? — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) January 6, 2017

YIKES. Is #Putin writing tweets for @wikileaks too? Height of audacity for group that illegally leaks docs to complain about this. https://t.co/MSIGwDBS25 — Robert McNamara (@romc) January 6, 2017

Wait, is wikileaks crying foul over... leaks? https://t.co/HfeohwKQLp — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) January 6, 2017

One Tweeter was sternly rebuked by “Wikileaks Task Force”, which says it exists to “correct misinformation about Wikileaks”.

The leak to NBC was not a leak, the Task Force said, because it was “clearly authorised by the executive and anonymity used to provide political and legal cover”.

@nnimrodd Not a leak. It is clearly authorized by the executive and anonymity used to provide political and legal cover. — WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 6, 2017

The Oxford English Dictionary defines a “leak” as “an intentional disclosure of secret information”.

But when the tweeter pointed this out, he was rebuked again.

I thought everything true that used to be secret is a leak (?) U guys @WLTaskForce — Nimrod Kamer 🍠 (@nnimrodd) January 6, 2017

@nnimrodd You thought wrong. — WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 6, 2017

So there.