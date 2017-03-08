The CIA Might Not Need To Bypass WhatsApp's Encryption To Read Your Messages

Last night, Wikileaks published what it claims to be the biggest leak of secret CIA files in the agency’s 70-year history.

The documents describe an arsenal of tools designed to hack into computers, phones and even smart TVs.

While the CIA itself declined to comment on the authenticity of the files, experts said they appeared legitimate.

Of all the mind-boggling allegations, one of the most extraordinary was made not in the dump itself, but by Wikileaks’s Twitter account.