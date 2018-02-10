Will And Grace's Debra Messing On The Importance Of Grace's New-Found Feminism

In recent years, it’s entirely possible you’re as familiar with Debra Messing’s political commentary on social media - where she regularly offers observations on everything from the ‘Time’s Up’ movement to the Trump administration - as her work as an actress. Having now returned to the role that made her a household name in ‘Will And Grace’, Debra reveals why it was so important to her that her character discover feminism, and what subjects she’d like to see the show address in the future...

Pinterest CLOSE My stipulation was that if we’re going to be told by higher ups that we have to be gentle with the current administration, then I didn’t want to do the show. Because that wouldn’t be the show that we always were doing. And so when we were given assurances that we could do what we always did, I said, ‘I’m in!’. There’s been a lot of talk about how political the new series is. Do you think that the reboot is more political and issue-driven than the original, or has it always been this way? I think it’s more [political] now. I think when we first came on the air [in 1998] it was really all about having a gay man as a lead character for the first time on primetime television. And really getting a sense of a man who was smart and had a business life and had friends and who happened to be gay. So that was really where the focus was. And now gratefully, every TV show that you turn on, there is now a character that is LGBT+, so that’s not an issue anymore, although we have ways to go. So I think now, especially because of the current administration, you know, we have branched out and we have addressed sexual harassment and immigration and women’s issues and feminist isuses, in addition to living within the LGBT+ culture.

Were there any concerns that tackling such strong subjects could be a turn-off for some viewers? Not for me! *laughs* I guess my feeling was, our fans are so amazing that they would come and find us again, and we wanted to give them what they had always loved. And you know, people who were not that way inclined would see very quickly that it wasn’t a show for them, and that they had every right to turn the channel and watch something. That’s the beauty of democracy. You have a choice. You’re someone who’s very politically vocal away from the show, is there any issue you’d like to see addressed in the next series? You haven’t seen all the episodes that we’ve done this season yet, and we’ve really touched on many different important issues. I think it would be great if we could address race in a more direct way. And I think exploring gender equality, being a woman in our society, that, because it’s so relevant right now in our culture with the #MeToo [movement] and ‘Time’s Up’ initiative.

You mentioned how important it was for you that Grace be seen as a feminist this series, and when we’re reintroduced to the character, she’s an unmarried, single woman, still having fun and doing what she’s always done. Is that something you’re particularly proud of? Yes I am! I thought it was incredibly important to have a woman that made a choice not to have a family. And who has a successful career and has friends who are essentially a family to her, where she has a very rich, fulfilling life. And that can be possible without being married, or being a mother. That’s not to say that Grace won’t get married in the future, but I just really wanted to have a woman that could [be] a touchstone. A character touchstone where people could say, ‘look, she’s got her stuff together and she’s happy’. And I am too! So I see myself reflected on television. Hey, I’m single. I have a son, and he’s awesome. But I’ve got a great job, I’ve got great friends, and I’m happier than I’ve ever been. On a lighter note, what’s your favourite thing to do as Grace? Oh, definitely the physical comedy. You know, getting pies in my face, having my hair out to here with brushes stuck in it, getting stuck in an 18ft water tank, having my water bra explode, anything that really pushes the boundary of broad comedy is my happy place. I grew up watching ‘I Love Lucy’ and Carol Burnett, so there’s really nothing that I will say no to, if it’s going to make you laugh.

