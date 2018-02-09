‘Will And Grace’ actor Eric McCormack has shared his opinion over the debate on whether straight actors should be able to play gay roles, calling it a “dumb conversation”.

As a continually increasing number of LGBT+ stories are being told in both film and television, many people have questioned whether it’s appropriate to have straight and cisgender actors playing characters who are gay, bisexual or transgender.

Eric - a straight-identifying actor who has played one of the title characters in ‘Will And Grace’ since its debut in 1998 - has old HuffPost UK he sees no problem when straight actors take on gay roles.