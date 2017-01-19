It’s official, after weeks and weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that ‘Will And Grace’ will return for a 10-episode run later this year, more than a decade after the show came to a dramatic end.

The main cast briefly reunited last year, for a 10-minute sketch which centred around the US election, and after getting the thumbs up from fans of the original show, a ninth series is now confirmed to be in the works.

And while we are looking forward to seeing what the main duo have been up to in the past decade, it’s Jack and Karen - who stole almost every scene they were in together - that we’re most looking forward to catching up with in 2017.

Here are just 20 times they were the real stars of the show...

1. Their first encounter saw them ‘touch stomachs’ for the first time