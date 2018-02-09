Dramatic, flamboyant and always outrageous, the character of Jack McFarland is a favourite among ‘Will And Grace’ viewers, but not everyone was taken with the character during the show’s original run.

Some critics noted Jack played up to stereotypes about gay people that a show like ‘Will And Grace’ should have been trying to break down.

With a new series of the sitcom now airing on Channel 5 here in the UK, actor Sean Hayes, who plays Jack, has now had his say on the matter, suggesting people’s problems with Jack stem from their own issues.