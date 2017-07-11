With more and more people expressing doubt over whether or not Brexit will actually happen, now seems as good a time as any to remind ourselves just why it should definitely still go ahead. 1) Because No One Wants To Holiday In Europe Anyway Wayne knows what’s good for him - a solid weekend camping in the UK, none of this foreign holiday bollocks. He made this point incredibly clearly to James O’Brien this week and definitely didn’t get totally put in his place and exposed for his complete misunderstanding of how the EU works.

The best bit? When Wayne eloquently explained what we would do if Brits needed a visa to visit the Continent after Brexit.

I don’t know. I don’t really want to go to France. Wayne, Brexit Legend

Too right Wayne! James O’Brien is peak-Remoaner.

Surely someone will come up with one even remotely sensible reason for Brexit, eventually? Won't be coming from Wayne though @mrjamesob https://t.co/vJ5TiVImn7 July 11, 2017

And what would you know, Lineker? Stick to football. 2) Because Feelings Are More Important Than Food O’Brien again here, with the cheek to suggest that eating is important. A brave Brexiteer who sent an anonymous text responding to all O’Brien’s fancy “facts” and “logic” really hit the nail on the head.

The Brexiteer wrote: “Hi James, people wanted to feel English. It’s a feeling. People don’t care if we go down starving, at least we’ll be free. Free from being told what to do by [the] EU.” Good job too because we might not have the strength to fight back...but at least we’ll be free.

Anyone else noticed how Brextremists have stopped saying Brexit will be good for Britain, just that it has to happen cos of 23/6/16 vote? — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) July 11, 2017

Shut up Campbell. 3) Older Leave Voters ‘Have More Life Experience’ So They Can’t Be Wrong This gent was responding to a completely unreasonable Remoaner who dared to say “the Leave guys didn’t actually know what they were campaigning for so those of us voting also didn’t know what was going to happen”. He hit back: “I’m working, I’m a taxpayer. I could say ‘I’m older than you, I’m wiser than you, life experience’, so my vote is worth more, it’s more valuable in that aspect. It’s not fair, but it’s a comeback.”

Then she said something about how being older doesn’t necessarily mean being wiser, but that’s not important. 4) Because Knowing About Brexit Negotiations Isn’t Important, Only That We Brexit Wendy has her head screwed on right. She made the brilliant point last month that the British public don’t need to know anything about Brexit negotiations until it’s actually happened. She got justifiably irate when that wretched Brexit saboteur, Gina Miller, dared to suggest the public in a democratic country might like to know the terms on which the biggest political decision in generations is being conducted.

Taking no crap whatsoever, she said: “You don’t need to know. None of us needs to know, yet, exactly what’s on the table. Another audience member then told Wendy she should “want to know what’s going on”, before being silenced by her stern reply. “No, because we know we want to get out of it and that’s the most important thing.” Damn straight Wendy.

"None of us need to know” what Theresa May wants to get out of Brexit, apparently.



I think that’s called “taking back control"#bbcqt — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 22, 2017

Whatever Mikey, the Mirror is practically Communist. 5) Because Nigel Knows More About Nuclear Than So-Called ‘Experts’ Nuclear Nige, amiright?

The liberal media are bringing Project Fear back. I am sick to death of the blatant anti-Brexit bias carried out by the BBC. pic.twitter.com/aqqB7WP9Xh — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 10, 2017

The one and only Farage, who has never been elected an MP only because he’s not a member of the corrupt liberal elite like those bloody City bankers, is angry. Really angry. Farage reckons George Osborne is scaring people silly about maintaining access to vital nuclear materials, but says it’ll all be OK because we can get them from all over the world. Five “nuclear scientists” said the whole industry would be a mess after Brexit, but what do they know? Nuclear is only a theory anyway, there’s no evidence it exists.

BBC sensible to make clear the severe negative economic consequences of the Brexxit decision and to expose the untruths your brexidiots told — Danny Blanchflower (@D_Blanchflower) July 10, 2017