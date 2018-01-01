A prominent anti-Brexit campaigner has been named as one of those killed when a seaplane crashed in Sydney, Australia, on New Year’s Eve. Will Cousins, just 25-years-old, was Head of Press for the Open Britain group. He died alongside his father Richard, 58, brother Edward, 23, and Richard’s fiancée, Emma Bowden, 48, and her daughter Heather Bowden, 11.

Roland Rudd, Chairman of Open Britain, said: “All of us at Open Britain are devastated by the tragic loss of Will and his family. “Will was an extraordinary young man who was passionate about what he did; who took deep pride in his work; and came into the office every day with enthusiasm, energy and determination. “Will saw his role at Open Britain as more than a job. For him, it was a cause akin to a crusade to stop Britain crashing out of the EU with no deal or a bad deal. “Will was a great team player who loved the camaraderie of our young team and developed close relationships with all his colleagues. He will be missed beyond words.”

Will Cousins was an absolute joy to deal with. He was passionate, intelligent and resourceful. The anti-Brexit movement has lost a tremendous asset. My thoughts are with his family and friends. January 1, 2018

I have lost a great friend and @Open_Britain have lost part of our soul today. Will Cousins was not just the most brilliant colleague, he was an amazing person. We only have fond memories, which we will treasure. — James McGrory (@JamesMcGrory) January 1, 2018

I was absolutely devastated to learn this morning of the death of Will Cousins, head of press for @Open_Britain, and his family in a tragic plane crash in Australia. 1/3 — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) January 1, 2018

Just heard that Will Cousins from @Open_Britain was killed in the plane crash in Sydney yesterday. It is devastating news. Will was a brilliant committed young man working for a cause he believed in. He’ll be sorely missed by all of us who worked with him. — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) January 1, 2018

James McGrory, Executive Director of Open Britain, added: “The dreadful news about Will and his family has left all of us at Open Britain in shock and deep sorrow. “Will was one of the most impressive people you could ever work with. His ability, dedication and passion were an inspiration to everyone around him. At such a young age, he had mastered skills that elude many for their entire careers. “We have not just lost a special colleague but a wonderful friend. Will’s razor-sharp wit, easy company and generosity will be missed even more than his huge brain, peerless prose and fearless ideas. “Words cannot express how much I and the rest of the team at Open Britain will miss Will. We have lost a brilliant colleague and a true friend.”

All of us at Open Britain are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend, Will Cousins. Words cannot express how much we will miss his dedication, passion and energy. Thanks to all who have sent such kind messages at such a difficult time. — Open Britain (@Open_Britain) January 1, 2018

Will’s father, Richard, was CEO of FTSE 100 company Compass Group – the world’s largest catering company. Police said the group were on holiday in Australia from the UK, and were on a return flight to Sydney’s Rose Bay, close to Sydney Harbour, when the crash happened. The plane came down off Jerusalem Bay near Cowan, 25 miles north of Sydney centre, at about 3.10pm (4.10am GMT) on Sunday, reports the Press Association.

Richard, who was recently named as one of the world’s best-performing CEOs by the Harvard Business Review, was due to stand down as chief executive of Compass in March.

Paul Walsh, the firm’s chairman, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them. Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings, head of the New South Wales marine area command, told a press conference the crash “can only be described as a tragic accident”. He added: “These people had come over on holiday to one of the most beautiful parts of the world and for this to happen at a place like this is just tragic.”

Emma Bowden and her daughter, Heather.

The sixth person who died was named as Australian pilot Gareth Morgan, 44, who worked for tour company Sydney Seaplanes. He was said to have been an experienced pilot.

UPDATE: 44yo Gareth Morgan was the pilot on board the Sydney Seaplane. He perished along with Richard Cousins, his two sons, fiancé and her 11yo daughter who were visiting from the UK @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/wR3AGfD2yV — Jessica Ridley (@jessicaridleytv) January 1, 2018

Sydney Seaplanes, which has flown passengers including singer Ed Sheeran and Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, said it was “deeply shocked” by the “tragic accident”.