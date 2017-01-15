Will.i.am has been with the UK version of ‘The Voice’ since its inception, but it’s now been reported that the rapper almost stepped down from the show before filming on the current series started.

And no, it wasn’t anything to do with its move from the BBC to ITV, it was actually down to the arrival of one of this year’s new coaches.

According to The Mirror, the rapper and producer’s close friendship with Gwen Stefani left him feeling unsure what to do when her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, joined the panel last year, and apparently it was “touch and go” whether or not he’d stay with the show.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Will.i.am on 'The Voice'

David Becker via Getty Images Gavin and Gwen split in 2015

Fortunately for long-serving fans of the show, Will ultimately decided to stick around, and has been his usual unpredictable self when doling out feedback on the current series of ‘The Voice’.

When HuffPost UK caught up with him about the show’s recent move to ITV, he admitted he was happy about its new home, saying: “I love it. I’m changing my last name to Will.ITV.”

‘The Voice’ continues on Saturday (21 January) at 8pm on ITV.

