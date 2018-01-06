Will Young 'Subjected To Homophobic Abuse' By London Bus Driver

Transport for London has apologised to Will Young after he was allegedly subjected to “homophobic abuse” by a bus driver.

The Pop Idol winner claimed the driver called him a “poofter”, calling on Transport for London (TfL) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to help find the man so “he doesn’t abuse others”.

The incident was reported to TfL ten minutes after it happened, but video footage of the exchange was not available, Young wrote on Twitter.