Will Young 'Subjected To Homophobic Abuse' By London Bus Driver

Transport for London has apologised to Will Young after he was allegedly subjected to “homophobic abuse” by a bus driver.
The Pop Idol winner claimed the driver called him a “poofter”, calling on Transport for London (TfL) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to help find the man so “he doesn’t abuse others”.
The incident was reported to TfL ten minutes after it happened, but video footage of the exchange was not available, Young wrote on Twitter.
“TfL [have] been great at reacting to my tweet,” he continued.
“All I need is an apology - no witch hunt. To be called a poofter isn’t the nicest thing and it reminds me what a vile thing prejudicial language is to try and shame others.”
The singer added: “I can take action, many young people can’t.”
According to the BBC, the incident happened on December 12 while Young was driving his car in Fulham.
TfL said it was investigating the incident, calling hate crime “completely unacceptable”.
“We’re very sorry to hear of Will Young’s experience, and are looking into it urgently,” the network’s director of enforcement Steve Burton said.
“Any form of hate crime is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Everyone has the right to travel without fear of abuse or intimidation and if anyone witnesses or is victim to hate crime they should report it immediately.”
He added: “We work closely with our police partners to eradicate hate crimes and fully investigate all reported incidents.”