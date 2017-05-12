A West Midlands secondary school has been handed the worst Ofsted report possible after pupils pelted inspectors with food and barged into them in the corridors. Willenhall E-Act Academy was placed into special measures after it was rated “inadequate” in every single inspection category by the education watchdog. “This is a coasting school,” the report read. “Persistently poor behaviour at social times and in lessons leads to many pupils feeling unsafe and not learning well.”

Google Maps Willenhall E-ACT Academy has been placed in special measures after Ofsted gave it the worst report possible

Inspectors found that a third of pupils between Year 7 and Year 11 are regularly absent, while an astonishing 70% of teachers left the school between 2015 and 2016. “Pupils do not take a pride in their school. Litter and graffiti were evident both inside and outside the building,” the report continued. When Ofsted officers visited the 1,300-pupil-school in March, they were abused by students as they carried out their inspection. “Inspectors had food thrown at them in the canteen and in a classroom,” the report stated. “A small number of pupils were rude to them. Inspectors were jostled in corridors and witnessed staff being ignored or defied. “A senior leader was spoken to disrespectfully by pupils and told inspectors this was the norm.”

PA Wire/PA Images Students threw food at inspectors when they visited in March