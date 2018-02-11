William Billingham has been charged with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter Mylee after she was found at his house with knife wounds, West Midlands Police said.

The schoolgirl - who was discovered in Walsall on January 20 - was rushed to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead soon after.

A post-mortem examination later revealed Mylee had died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Her 54-year-old father, who was also treated for critical stab injuries following the incident, was arrested last month.

Billingham has now been charged with murder and for making threats to kill.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on February 12, officers said.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.