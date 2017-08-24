Jeremy Corbyn Slaps Down Labour MP Over Women-Only Train Carriages

Jeremy Corbyn has slapped down a Labour MP who suggested he should back female-only train carriages to protect women from sex attacks.

Shadow minister Chris Williamson faced fury from women’s rights campaigners after saying the carriages were an “idea worth exploring” as they could reduce sexual offences and create “safe spaces”.

Opponents said the move would “normalise attacks” and the focus should be on perpetrators, but the concept first emerged for Labour during Corbyn’s first leadership election campaign.

Now, the leader has said the policy is permanently off the table.