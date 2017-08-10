The shadow fire minister uploaded the clip on his Facebook page on Thursday, condemning 30 years of “deregulation, privatisation and cuts”, which, he said, were what led to the June 14 blaze.

Labour MP Chris Williamson has published a video blaming the “violent ideology of neoliberalism” for the Grenfell Tower fire.

“The survivors and the friends and family of the dead are understandably still angry. That’s why we need answers and justice for Grenfell,” Williamson said.

He went on: “So, who’s to blame? The answer isn’t simply one or two bad apples.

“The causes of the inferno go much deeper. In fact, they stem from the core principles of an idea that has plagued every government since Thatcher.

“That idea is called neoliberalism and it’s a violent ideology.”