More than 30 firefighters tackled a blaze in Wimbledon on Tuesday as thick black smoke could be seen for miles across London.
Six fire engines attended the scene in Plough Lane after firefighters were called to a fire at a storage yard behind the disused Wimbledon Greyhound stadium this afternoon.
A pile of waste was alight, London Fire Brigade said in a statement, with crews from Wimbledon, Tooting, Wandsworth and Battersea fire stations attending the incident.
“Smoke from the fire was highly visible across the local area and the brigade’s ‘999’ Control Officers took more than ten calls to the incident.”
Six fire engines were called to the storage yard at 12.32pm.
The fire was under control by 2.59pm, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.