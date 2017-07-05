Judy Murray has slammed a spectator at Wimbledon after he was caught on camera ripping a player’s towel out of the hands of a young fan.

US tennis player Jack Sock had just defeated Christian Garin in four sets to reach the second round of the championship, when he threw his official tournament towel into the crowd.

ESPN footage shows a young boy, standing in the second row, catching the towel, before a man sat in front of him snatches it out of his hands after a brief struggle.

Jerk old man stealing a thrown towel of Jack Sock's from a kid after R1 match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9THaBBBOwQ — Mark Schultz (@risendevil) July 4, 2017

The young fan eventually gives up and returns to his seat on court 8 empty-handed.

The incident did not go down well with tennis fans, including Judy Murray, who took to Twitter to shame the man in question.

Judy, the mother of reigning Wimbledon champ Andy Murray, shared a clip of the tug-o-war on Twitter, writing: “If you’re the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed…”

If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed...... https://t.co/KlZ250NCQP — judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 4, 2017

Having been made aware of what happened, Jack Sock also took to Twitter to make a public plea to track down the young fan so he could give him another towel.

He tweeted: “If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I’ll be sure to get him one.”

If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one 🤙🏻 — Jack Sock (@JackSock) July 4, 2017

An official Wimbledon 2017 mens towel costs £30 from the online club shop.

