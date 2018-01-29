Windsor Council Leader Survives Vote Of No Confidence After Homelessness Comments

Simon Dudley said that beggars could present the town in a “sadly unfavourable light” when the world’s gaze is on Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.

The Tory leader of Windsor council who called for police to remove rough sleepers ahead of the royal wedding has survived a “no confidence” vote by councillors.

He drew criticism from figures including Prime Minister Theresa May after a letter to police earlier this month, in which he complained about “aggressive begging and intimidation”, and “bags and detritus” on the streets.

But at an extraordinary meeting of the Tory-led council on Monday, councillors defeated a motion accusing Mr Dudley of bringing the authority “into disrepute” by 43 votes to 9.

Dudley had told the meeting: “I categorically disagree with the motion. I think it’s driven by personal issues from some individuals which are longstanding and well known by this council.”

Dudley had urged police to use their powers under the 1824 Vagrancy Act and the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to “protect residents and tourists”.