It may be time to stockpile wine because the amount being produced in Europe is at a “historical low”.

During a press conference held by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) on Tuesday, experts said recent production levels in Italy, France and Spain - three of the biggest wine-producing countries - were “very low”.

This is having a knock-on effect on wine in the rest of the world, with experts expecting to see an 8.2% yearly decrease in the amount of wine produced globally by the end of 2017.

According to the director general of the OIV, Jean-Marie Aurand, this drop is “consecutive to climate hazards”, which affected the main producing countries, particularly in Europe.