If you struggle with deciding which types of wine to buy for friends and family at Christmas, listen up.

The best wines in the business have been revealed in the first stage of an international wine competition - and we’re 100% using these results to inform our Christmas shopping decisions.

After a week of intensive blind tasting by a panel of wine experts, there were over 1,600 medals awarded to wines from across the globe at the International Wine Challenge.

A whole host of supermarket wines won Gold awards - including three £6 bottles of vino from Morrisons.