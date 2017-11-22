Baby name inspiration can be found in the simple things, such as the time of year, or the weather.
The wintery months provide lots of options for parents with a baby born between December and February (and don’t let this hold you back if you can’t resist a June-born Snow).
Here are 14 winter inspired baby names, perfect for your newborn boy or girl.
Robin is English in origin, and originally became popular because of Robin Hood. Today the name is more closely associated with the British wintery bird - the robin red breast.
Nothing says winter months like longing for a touch of snow on the ground. Whether you love it or hate it, a white Christmas is symbolic of the season.
This might seem like an odd choice for non-Americans, but famous for being a place of temperature extremes, Alaska has beautiful origins, meaning 'great land'.
Noelle (or Noel) translates from French to Christmas.
Made famous by actress January Jones, this would be a great choice for a baby born in the first month of the year, or for parents who love the new beginnings it represents.
The idea of calling your child Elsa might give lots of parents Frozen-related nightmares, but you have to admit, it's pretty wintery.
What could be more traditional than paying homage to the winter shrub? Holly is a name with English roots.
The Spanish name for dove, Paloma is a great choice for a girl.
In Latin, the word 'nivis' means snow and this has evolved into Neva in the English language. A great choice if you fancy weather-inspired monikers, but want to be less obvious.
Demeter was the Greek goddess responsible for the arrival of winter. Shortened to Demi this is a great name for a child of the colder months.
Meaning snow in Finnish, Lumi is a great choice (even if the most snow we get is some wet slush).
Famous for staring in both Shakespeare's 'Othello' and 'The Taming Of The Shrew', Bianca actually translates to white.
A less conventional choice (sounding a little like Amber), Ember evokes images of cold nights getting cosy by the fire.
Eirwen is a Welsh name (pronouced 'Ay-ren') and roughly translates to white as snow.
