    14 Perfect Baby Names For Children Born In The Winter Months

    ☃️ ❄️ ☃️ ❄️ ☃️ ❄️

    22/11/2017 16:08 GMT

    Baby name inspiration can be found in the simple things, such as the time of year, or the weather.

    The wintery months provide lots of options for parents with a baby born between December and February (and don’t let this hold you back if you can’t resist a June-born Snow).

    Here are 14 winter inspired baby names, perfect for your newborn boy or girl.

    • Robin
      Robin is English in origin, and originally became popular because of Robin Hood. Today the name is more closely associated with the British wintery bird - the robin red breast. 
    • Snow
      Nothing says winter months like longing for a touch of snow on the ground. Whether you love it or hate it, a white Christmas is symbolic of the season.
    • Alaska
      This might seem like an odd choice for non-Americans, but famous for being a place of temperature extremes, Alaska has beautiful origins, meaning 'great land'.
    • Noelle
      Noelle (or Noel) translates from French to Christmas.
    • January
      Made famous by actress January Jones, this would be a great choice for a baby born in the first month of the year, or for parents who love the new beginnings it represents.
    • Elsa
      The idea of calling your child Elsa might give lots of parents Frozen-related nightmares, but you have to admit, it's pretty wintery.
    • Holly
      What could be more traditional than paying homage to the winter shrub? Holly is a name with English roots. 
    • Paloma
      The Spanish name for dove, Paloma is a great choice for a girl. 
    • Neva
      In Latin, the word 'nivis' means snow and this has evolved into Neva in the English language. A great choice if you fancy weather-inspired monikers, but want to be less obvious.
    • Demi
      Demeter was the Greek goddess responsible for the arrival of winter. Shortened to Demi this is a great name for a child of the colder months.
    • Lumi
      Meaning snow in Finnish, Lumi is a great choice (even if the most snow we get is some wet slush).
    • Bianca
      Famous for staring in both Shakespeare's 'Othello' and 'The Taming Of The Shrew', Bianca actually translates to white. 
    • Ember
      A less conventional choice (sounding a little like Amber), Ember evokes images of cold nights getting cosy by the fire. 
    • Eirwen
      Eirwen is a Welsh name (pronouced 'Ay-ren') and roughly translates to white as snow.

