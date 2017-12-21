Officially the first day of winter, the winter solstice occurs when the North Pole is tilted 23.5 degrees away from the sun. This year, the event occurs today, on Thursday 21 December 2017. It is the shortest day of the year, meaning the days will get progressively longer and lighter as we approach the summer solstice in 2018.

Toby Melville / Reuters The Stonehenge monument at dawn on winter solstice, on 21 December 2016

During the winter solstice, the sun is closer to the horizon than any other time of the year. Winter solstice is celebrated by many as the beginning of the return of the sun, darkness turning into light, birth and rebirth. Longest night of the year was Wednesday 20 December, with the sun not rising until 8.04am on Thursday.

Daylight on Thursday 21 December will last 7 hours, 49 minutes and 41 seconds – 8 hours and 49 minutes shorter than the summer solstice.

The solstice officially occurs on Thursday 21 December at 4.28pm. Its celebratory tradition can be spanned back thousands of years. Until the 16th century, the winter months were a time of famine in northern Europe. Most cattle were slaughtered so that they wouldn’t have to be fed during the winter, making the solstice a time when fresh meat was plentiful.

Matt Cardy via Getty Images Druids, pagans and revellers gather in Stonehenge at the winter solstice ceremony in 2016

Most celebrations of the winter solstice in Europe involved merriment and feasting. In pre-Christian Scandinavia, the Feast of Juul, or Yule, lasted for 12 days celebrating the rebirth of the sun god and giving rise to the custom of burning a Yule log. In ancient Rome, the winter solstice was celebrated at the Feast of Saturnalia, to honour Saturn, the god of agricultural bounty. Lasting about a week, Saturnalia was characterised by feasting, debauchery and gift-giving. With Emperor Constantine’s conversion to Christianity, many of these customs were later absorbed into Christmas celebrations.

To all my pagan/Wiccan druid and witch friends have a fantastic Yule/winter solstice Stonehenge is looking fantastic 💜 pic.twitter.com/rjX9La8vIi — Anna Button (@WYP_AnnaButton) December 21, 2017

Wishing you all a wonderful Winter Solstice🌛 (Photograph of Stonehenge by Francis Frith, c.1850) #WinterSolstice pic.twitter.com/FBH8Noz6kA — Louvain Rees (@hellohistoria) December 21, 2017