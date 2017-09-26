Scunthorpe School Stabbing: Girl, 16, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Welfare Officer

PA Wire/PA Images Police outside Winterton Community Academy in North Lincolnshire after a 16-year-old schoolgirl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a welfare officer at the secondary school.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at Winterton Community Academy, near Scunthorpe, Humberside Police said. The girl will appear before Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, following an incident on Monday morning involving Joy Simpson, 61, at Winterton Community Academy, near Scunthorpe. Humberside Police said the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and carrying a blade or pointed article on school premises.

PA Wire/PA Images A sign for Winterton Community Academy.

Earlier, Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: “Joy Simon, the victim in this case, is in hospital and is as well as can be expected following this serious incident. “Her family has agreed to her being named but will not be releasing a photograph. “Our inquiries are continuing and a police presence remains in the school as reassurance to pupils and staff.” On Monday, Ms Wilson said the school had no history of violent incidents and remained open.

PA Wire/PA Images Headteacher Gareth Morris outside Winterton Community Academy.

She said her officers responded to reports of a fight in an office in the school and stressed the incident did not happen in a class. Headteacher Gareth Morris described the incident as horrific. He said Mrs Simon was “a very well regarded member of staff - a very important member of our pastoral team”. In a statement on the school website, in which he did not name the welfare officer, Mr Morris said: “I am, however, happy to report that her injuries are not life-threatening and she is as comfortable as she can be under these circumstances. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”

PA Wire/PA Images Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson.