For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to BT Sport presenter GREG JAMES.

A radio broadcaster since his teenage years, Greg has been with Radio One since 2007. A longtime sports fan, he’s also made his name on 5 Live’s ‘Not Just Cricket’, and the same channel’s ‘Fighting Talk’.

Since November 2016, he’s been on board with BT Sport’s cricket coverage. To mark this new venture, he talks to HuffPostUK about the lessons he’s learnt so far, and how he’s realised comparison is futile...

What do you do to switch off from the world?

I’ve become really good at having proper time away from my phone. That’s important because it can be such a distraction, particularly as I love coming up with things for Snapchat and Instagram etc. It’s a huge part of my job and therefore my life but I’m good at putting it to one side.

If I have time, I’ll watch any sport to take my mind of things and if I need to de-stress and only have half an hour, a quick blast of the Alan Partridge audiobook sorts me out. One of my favourite things in the world.

How do you deal with negativity when it comes your way?

I think it’s good to be aware of yourself and how you’re coming across to some people, so sometimes it’s useful to hear some criticism. I’ve got to a point now, though, where I believe in what I’m doing and I’m confident in everything I tackle. It takes time to get to that point, though, and it’s been hard to learn how to deal with negativity. But the best thing I did was to remember to not take anything too seriously, you’re only around for a short amount of time in the world, so it’s best to stop worrying and enjoy everything you do. You’ll go mad otherwise, and if criticism starts affecting your performance, you’re done.

When and where are you at your happiest?

With a beer in hand, sat next to my dad watching any cricket, anywhere.