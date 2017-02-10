A man and a woman have died in a house fire in Withington which also injured three girls and a boy.
Emergency services were called to Parsonage Road shortly before 2.30am on Friday morning to a report of a house fire.
The blaze was extinguished, but a man and a woman sadly died at the scene.
Their next-of-kin have been informed but formal identification and post-mortems are yet to take place, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.
Three girls and one boy aged between 10 and 17 were taken to hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
A man was also taken to hospital and he remains in a serious condition.
A joint investigation with GMFRS has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.
Detective Inspector Tony Lea of GMP’s City of Manchester Team said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man and woman after such a tragic incident and we have specially-trained officers supporting the family at this time.
“We are continuing to work closely with GMFRS to establish exactly how this fire started and I urge anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or anyone in the area in the hours before the fire.
“If you have any information at all contact police as soon as possible so we can piece together what happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 140 10/02/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.