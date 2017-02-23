The former ‘Downton Abbey’ actress has recalled the “terrifying” moment she was told off by Maggie on the set of the ITV period drama.

Dame Maggie Smith has a reputation for being a formidable figure in acting circles, something which ‘Witless’ star Zoe Boyle knows only too well.

When asked about her biggest acting faux pas byX The Huffington Post UK’s Matt Bagwell on ‘BUILD’, Zoe revealed: “I got told off by Maggie Smith. Which was bad. On ‘Downton’.

“On ‘Downton Abbey’ you do these big dinner party scenes and they take forever. I mean it’s a great show, I love it and everything... but those scenes are boring. Those scenes are really boring to film.

“I was sat opposite Maggie and I was on my phone, and it was her coverage. It was a long day, and I didn’t hear that we were ready to go and I just heard this, ‘hello...’ and I looked up and there she was.”

Zoe continued: “It was the only time she ever addressed me and she was just staring daggers at me and I was like, ‘Oh no. Oh no, I’m in trouble with Maggie’.

“It was fine... we made friends and it was all good, but that was an awkward one. Terrifying.”