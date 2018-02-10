The father of an 11-year-old girl who was stabbed to death has said her family is “utterly devastated”.
Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on Friday afternoon with her family at her side.
She was stabbed at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton in the early hours of Friday morning.
On Saturday, Jasmine’s father Simeon Forrester said: “This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable. We are utterly devastated.
“Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us.
“We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened.”
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in custody.
West Midlands Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.
They added a post-mortem would take place on Sunday and the crime scene would remain cordoned off to allow forensics teams to gather evidence.