Woman, 40, Cautioned After Trying To 'Break In' To Prince George’s School

A 40-year-old woman has accepted a caution for trying to gain access to the Battersea school attended by Prince George.
The incident on 12 September came less than a week after George’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea, a fee-paying school in south London.
According to reports, royal protection officers were alerted when a woman turned up unannounced in the school lobby in the afternoon. She is said to have fled when challenged by staff before returning for a second time the following day.
She was detained by undercover officers in the vicinity of the school and initially held on suspicion of attempted burglary.
On Monday it was announced the woman had accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property under the Education Act. She was released with no further action in relation to the attempted burglary.
A police spokesman said: “The Metropolitan Police continues to work with the school on protective security arrangements for the prince.”
The four-year-old, who is currently attending reception classes on a half-day basis and leaves at lunchtime, was not there at the time of the incidents.
Thomas’s Battersea educates 560 boys and girls aged from four to 13, with around 20 pupils in each class.
Fees cost £17,604 a year, and increase to £19,884 a year for those in year three and above.