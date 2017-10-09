Woman, 40, Cautioned After Trying To 'Break In' To Prince George’s School

A 40-year-old woman has accepted a caution for trying to gain access to the Battersea school attended by Prince George.

The incident on 12 September came less than a week after George’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea, a fee-paying school in south London.

According to reports, royal protection officers were alerted when a woman turned up unannounced in the school lobby in the afternoon. She is said to have fled when challenged by staff before returning for a second time the following day.