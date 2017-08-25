Woman Complains About Mum Sunbathing Topless At Family Resort, But Not Everyone Agrees

A mum has sparked a debate after asking online whether it was unreasonable to be annoyed at a woman sunbathing topless at a family resort.

The mother posted her query on Mumsnet, explaining that the lady who was sunbathing next to her family “seemed to enjoy lying topless every day”.

“She has a son who looks about 15, and a daughter who looks about five,” the woman wrote on 18 August.

“I think it’s really inappropriate to sunbathe topless on a family resort in full view of everyone and right by the toddler pool, and with her own son around.”