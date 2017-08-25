Woman Complains About Mum Sunbathing Topless At Family Resort, But Not Everyone Agrees

A mum has sparked a debate after asking online whether it was unreasonable to be annoyed at a woman sunbathing topless at a family resort.
The mother posted her query on Mumsnet, explaining that the lady who was sunbathing next to her family “seemed to enjoy lying topless every day”.
“She has a son who looks about 15, and a daughter who looks about five,” the woman wrote on 18 August.
“I think it’s really inappropriate to sunbathe topless on a family resort in full view of everyone and right by the toddler pool, and with her own son around.”
The woman added: “Am I being unreasonable in feeling uncomfortable and wishing she’d cover up?”
The question had nearly 600 responses and the majority said the woman was being unreasonable.
“What exactly is offensive about her breasts?” one person wrote. “Are they spouting curse words as people go past? I assume you’re also offended by any topless man around as well? Unless she is dangling her nipples in your cocktail, I fail to see the problem.”
Another wrote: “Men get their nipples out all the time. If you’re offended by female nipples but not by male nipples you might want to have a think about why that is. If looking at her boobs makes you uncomfortable, stop looking.”
Others told the original poster if she didn’t like it, she should move or look away.
After reading the replies, the original poster wrote: “Just realising I’m more prudish than I thought. Ok ok, I’m in the dark ages then.
“I will try and get with the 21st century (I’ll not be getting mine out though! That would scare everyone away).”
Several commenters then defended the woman, saying they would also feel a bit uncomfortable.
“User I do agree, although admittedly I might be a bit of a prude,” one wrote. “However yes I do think it’s a little bit inappropriate to sunbathe topless in a family resort.”
Another commented: “For what it’s worth, I wouldn’t be comfortable with it. It’s very exhibitionist of her in a family resort where there will be teen boys about at the point of puberty who will get embarrassed.
“Club 18-30 fair enough, family resort no.”
What do you think?