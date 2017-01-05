Marina Piro knew she wanted to travel the world, but there was one problem: she couldn’t bare to leave her beloved rescue dog Odie behind.

So Piro, who was born in Italy and later moved to the UK, came up with a genius solution.

The dedicated dog owner converted a van into the perfect pet-friendly vehicle-cum-home for the pair to travel in.

The van, which she’s since named Pam, is equipped with a bed, kitchenette and LED lights to keep cosy at nighttime.

Piro, who’s in her mid-twenties, was a complete novice at restoration when she bought Pam, so she spent two months researching techniques before embarking on her project.

She said the complete restoration of the five-door 2001 Renault Kangoo cost around £500.

“The main reason why I chose to be travelling by van was that I wanted to have Odie with me. A van seemed the most viable option,” she wrote on her blog.

“Too many bus, train, plane companies do not accept dogs, not to mention the difficulties you might have to find a suitable accommodation.”

Many people ask me how can I travel and carry all my stuff in such a small space. You would be surprised in finding out how much stuff you can carry by organizing and packing I mm a cleaver way. This is what I can currently fit in #pamthevan 🌻 #vanlife #vanconversion #tinyhomes #pamthevan #organization A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

Piro added that travelling with with a canine companion has its challenges, as she’ll often find hairs in the van and worries about leaving Odie outside shops when she has to pick up supplies.

But overall she’s loved every minute of her adventure and has no plans to return to the UK any time soon.

“I am incredibly happy to be able to travel with Odie and I wouldn’t change it for all the freedom in the world,” she said.

Check out more images from their travels below, or check out Marina Piro’s Instagram and website.

Hot dog in #lakeofgarda #vanlife #Odie #pamthevan #happy #dog #summer A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on Jul 13, 2016 at 1:17am PDT

Feeling lucky #vanlife #pamthevan #hiking #mountain #happy #exploring #valledaosta A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on Jul 12, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

The odd couple ❤ #Odie #pamthevan A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on Jul 11, 2016 at 1:46pm PDT

Odie enjoying th incredible view of Lyon #vanlife #pamthevan #lyon A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on Jul 11, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

